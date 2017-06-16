× How far are the Bulls away from being an elite team?

WGN’s Sam Panayotovich joins Justin to break down the future of the Chicago Bulls. Sam talks about what we can expect from next week’s NBA Draft, the likelihood of the Bulls trading away Jimmy Butler, what position the Bulls need to fill in the draft, the players available to the Bulls in free agency and what the team needs to do to get back to being an elite team.

