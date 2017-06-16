Michelle Carter, right, seated with her attorneys Cory Madera, left, and Joseph Cataldo reacts as she listens to Judge Lawrence Moniz before he finds her guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the suicide of Conrad Roy III, Friday, June 16, 2017, in Bristol Juvenile Court in Taunton, Mass. (Glenn C.Silva/Fairhaven Neighborhood News, Pool)
Criminal Defense Attorney Jeff Kroll on the verdict of 19-year-old Michelle Carter: “Words can now kill”
Today, 19-year-old Michelle Carter was found guilty for involuntary manslaughter, based on text messages she sent to encourage her then-boyfriend to commit suicide. Criminal Defense Attorney Jeff Kroll joins John in-studio to dissect the case from its start in 2014, when Michelle’s boyfriend, Conrad, died of asphyxiation. They debate the fairness of this verdict. Michelle’s sentence will potentially be up to 20 years in prison.