× Criminal Defense Attorney Jeff Kroll on the verdict of 19-year-old Michelle Carter: “Words can now kill”

Today, 19-year-old Michelle Carter was found guilty for involuntary manslaughter, based on text messages she sent to encourage her then-boyfriend to commit suicide. Criminal Defense Attorney Jeff Kroll joins John in-studio to dissect the case from its start in 2014, when Michelle’s boyfriend, Conrad, died of asphyxiation. They debate the fairness of this verdict. Michelle’s sentence will potentially be up to 20 years in prison.