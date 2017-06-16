Chicago Gateway Green: Gaming for Green 2017

Chicago Gateway Green hosts its 12th annual Gaming for Green fundraiser, a Texas Hold’em poker tournament and casino night, on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Event guests will enjoy live music, and a variety of charitable gaming including, roulette, craps, blackjack and bean bag toss, along with a fabulous raffle and poker prizes. Fine food & cocktails will also be offered including Galleria Marchetti’s famous Italian specialties and complementary beverages with ticket purchase. All proceeds benefit Chicago Gateway Green’s Tree Partnership and Expressway Garden Programs.

5:30pm check-in | 7pm cards fly

Galleria Marchetti, 825 W. Erie in Chicago

Buy-In: $175

Spectator: $60

Buy tickets to Gaming for Green here.

About Chicago Gateway Green

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2016, they are dedicated to greening and beautifying Chicago’s expressways, gateways, and neighborhoods, Chicago Gateway Green was founded in 1986 to benefit the environment and improve the quality of life for millions of Chicagoland residents and annual visitors. A 501(c)3 non-profit organization, Gateway Green makes an impact in the community with three key initiatives: the Expressway Partnership Program that transforms city roadways into landscaped parkways by maintaining over 100 gardens along Chicago’s major expressways, thereby reducing air and noise pollution; the International Sculpture Program that beautifies gateways through the installation of permanent, international art; and the Tree Partnership Program that transforms vacant land into tree-filled green spaces through large-scale volunteer tree plantings. Learn more about Gateway Green at www.gatewaygreen.org