× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 06-16-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss In Vitro Fertilization with both the world’s, and America’s first test tube babies, and then they talk to Nate Siggard, who is combining tattoos with audio in SkinMotion.

