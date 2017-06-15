× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/15/17: Empty Malls, iPhone 8, & Interest Rates

When was the last time you shopped for something at a mall? Lewis Lazar thinks it has most likely been a long time as many more people are shopping online as big box retail locations and shopping malls are on the decline. Steve then reminded listeners about how easy it is to loose your nest egg in the market with Bill Geiger, Roger Cheng updated Steve on the latest potential updates with the iPhone 8 coon to be released, and Ilyce Glink shared the market results from the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike yesterday.