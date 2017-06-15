Über Critic Patrick McDonald: Women can make films, too!
Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by the one, the only, the Über Critic, Patrick McDonald! They talk about women in film, ‘Wonder Woman’, Adam West, and more. He also shares his reviews for ‘Cars 3’, ‘The Book of Henry’, and others.
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.