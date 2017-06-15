× Top Five@5 (6/15/17): Vladimir Putin mocks James Comey, Hillary Clinton is Wonder Woman, and more…

Top Five@5 for Thursday, June 15th, 2017:

Cell phone video captures the last moments of an advertising blimp over the U.S. Open before it crashes into Wisconsin farm country, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull mock President Trump’s delivery style during the Aussie’s version of the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, South Carolina Senator Mark Sanford lays some of the blame for the unfortunate level of discourse in American politics on President Trump’s shoulders, failed Democratic candidate for president Hillary Clinton compares herself to Wonder Woman, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pokes fun at fired F.B.I Director James Comey.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3365749/3365749_2017-06-15-204449.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

