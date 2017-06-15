× The Opening Bell 6/15/17: Does “Full Employment” Mean Equal Employment?

The Federal Reserve did it again. Janet Yellen raised interest rates and Steve checked in with the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader to see how it all impacts our day to day with Doug Myers (SVP & Private Banking Regional Manager). Steve then turned his attention to the widening gap on inequality in America after Janet Yellen also reported higher employment numbers. Tanzina Vega (CNN National Reporter of Race & Inequality) discussed the progress of equal pay, wealth, and how white privileged is still a leading hurdle to overcome.