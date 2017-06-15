× The Neo-Futurists present the best worst films of all time

Creator Rachel Claff and Jason Meyer of the Neo-Futurists join Justin to discuss “It Came from … the Neo-Futurarium XII: Dawn of the Neo-Futurarium!” The festival of staged readings of the best worst movies of all time returns for a twelfth year! Rachel talks about what they look for in a bad film and if it’s harder to make bad movies now than it was in the ’50’s, ’60’s, ’70’s and ’80’s. We also debut the new segment, “Justify Your Love,” where you have to convince Justin, Rachel and Jason that your bad film is worse than all the other bad films! “Bad Ronald,” anyone? Fun!

