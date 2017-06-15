× The Mincing Rascals 06.15.17: The Congressional baseball practice shooting, Jeff Sessions hearing, property tax inaccuracy, Hedy Weiss

This week, the Mincing Rascals are WGN Radio’s John Williams and Steve Bertrand, and Chicago Tribune’s Eric Zorn and Kristen McQueary. They address the shooting at the Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, and whether bipartisan debate will ever become collaborative. Then, they give you highlights from the Jeff Sessions hearing. The Rascals debate accuracy of Cook County Assessments of property taxes, in light of a series of articles emphasizing its discrepancies, and the assessor’s unwillingness to comment. The Rascals decide whether or not Sun-Times Theater Critic Hedy Weiss deserves the backlash from Steppenwolff, to her review on its production, Pass Over.

Eric has two recommendations. One is a joke he wants you to use, and the other is a scene from Monty Python, which reminds him of Donald Trump’s people.

Steve recommends “I Love Dick” on Amazon Prime.

Kristen recommends that you keep up with CNN’s developments on the most recent ISIS attack on Mosul for its journalistic value.

John recommends “Revisionist History,” a podcast by Malcolm Gladwell.