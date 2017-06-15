× The long forgotten Pekin Theatre will come alive on the South Side this weekend

City of Chicago cultural historian, the great Tim Samuelson joins Justin to tell us about the “An Evening at the Pekin Theatre” event taking place in Bronzeville this weekend. Tim talks about the history of the Pekin Theatre, the Pekin opening the first all-black show ever produced in Chicago, how the Pekin Theatre brought ragtime music to the masses, why the Pekin Theatre eventually closed and what it means to him that he’s part of this wonderful event.

