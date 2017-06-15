× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 06.15.17: Illinois budget impasse, surviving in a world of tornadoes and extreme road rage

After failure to pay lottery winners out, the lottery is withdrawing from Illinois. As might construction. Representative Lou Lang explains what’s gone caused the budget impasse to persist, and provides his own solutions. Then, Theunis Wessel joins John to explain how some optimistic people viewed his viral tornado photo as a metaphor for a tumultuous world. Finally, who was wrong in this extreme case of road rage?