× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 6-15-17

We have another wonderful show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download we are treated to a special Thursday night visit from The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher to break down all things state politics, Corlis Murray, Senior Vice President, Quality Assurance, Regulatory and Engineering Services at Abbott Laboratories talks about her great career, comedian, actor, filmmaker and now author Ben Falcone chats about his new book, “Being a Dad is Weird,” City of Chicago cultural historian Tim Samuelson tells us about this weekend’s “An Evening at the Pekin Theatre,” event in Bronzeville, Justin reviews a 4th Grade production of “Grease,” (somewhat recommended) and we end the show with The Neo-Futurists as they introduce us to some of the best worst movies of all time!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio