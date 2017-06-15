× The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher: “We should anticipate that property taxes are going to go up a lot in the city of Chicago”

The Daily Line‘s Mike Fourcher joins Justin for a special Thursday night visit to break down the top local political stories making news this week including Governor Rauner calling a special session to try and break the budget impasse, Mayor Emanuel’s police reform plan, a big property tax hike looming and a new wrinkle regarding Illinois raising the minimum wage.

