× The Chicago Women’s Funny Festival live in studio, ‘Presidio’ kick-starts a new menu, CrowdSpring CEO explains how to name your company and The “Itunes” Psychic takes listener calls! | Full Show (June 15th)

The Chicago Women’s Funny Festival live in studio with members from the Matt Damon Improv group who performs every Sunday The Annoyance Theater (Maria Konopken, Felicia McCloud, Yazmine Ramos, Ana Silva, Angela Oliver). Rep. Stephanie Kifowit joins Patti to discuss the turmoil in Washington and here in Illinois. Presidio kickstarts a new menu and Sam is here in studio to discuss the new cocktails about to be ushered out to their adoring fans. Then, CrowdSpring CEO Ross Kimbarovsky explains how to properly name your company and details lessons from his new book, “Stand Out”. The “Itunes” Psychic Dr. Dingman takes listener calls and reads the fortune of our guests from “Matt Damon Improv”. We also welcome on the always amazing Scott Stantis (Chicago Tribune Cartoonist) and Brandon C. Price (VAMP Chicago) who ride side car and give their input on the latest news topics. All this and more on Pretty Late!

