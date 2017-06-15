× The Carry Out 6-15-17: “One congressman said that the power of baseball could bring unity to our political situation although have you ever been in a stadium when a closer blows a save?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump being investigated for possible obstruction of justice, the charity congressional baseball game taking place tonight, the media learning more about the D.C. shooter from Belleville, Illinois, Governor Rauner calling for a special session to force a budget deal, IDOT getting into the game of budget threats, Illinois budget woes also hitting the lottery, Divvy adding bikes and stations around Chicago, Cook County announcing they will stop prosecuting some traffic offenses, Anthony Rizzo performing well in the lead-off spot, the White Sox beating the O’s in an afternoon contest at the Rate, the Bears wrapping up minicamp an hour early and the beginning of pool season starting.

