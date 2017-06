× Steve Cochran Show 06.15.17: The Melania Factor

Even though we usually like to celebrate birthday’s late, today we decided to celebrate producer Mike Jake’s birthday a day early! He resisted…Mary made a cake..good times were had by all. Dean Richards previewed his trip to L.A. and Pat Brady, Eric Adelstein and Rick Pearson talk politics. We had a visit from Dane Neal and Mark Newman to talk about Indiana Tourism and now we all want to go on vacation!