CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 23: New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (L) listens as Illinois gubernatorial candidate Bruce Rauner speak during a press conference on September 23, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. Christie, who heads the Republican Governors Association (RGA), was in town to campaign for Rauner. Recent polls show Rauner, a Republican, is in a dead heat with incumbent Pat Quinn, his Democratic opponent. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Representative Lou Lang on the Illinois budget impasse: “It’s part of an orchestrated decision by the Rauner administration”
Some are embarrassed that the state of Illinois is being pulled from the lottery. And the Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that all construction in Illinois may stop if there is still no budget by the end of June. Representative Lou Lang gives his solutions and explains why he thinks the state still hasn’t found one.