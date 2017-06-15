× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: Trump accomplishments to date and “Ragtime”, the musical

The busy week on the national political stage began with the president talking about the unprecedented level of accomplishment of his term to date, more so than most previous presidents. Democratic Strategist Brad Bannon discusses those accomplishments by calling that claim into question. Where things stand on the travel ban, healthcare, taxes and more are all discussed.

Then, “Ragtime” Director Scott Weinstein and leading cast member Jason Richards discuss the Griffin Theatre Company production, now playing at the Den Theatre. The musical blends historic figures with fictional characters in a turn of the century story that resonates in today’s political environment.