IL Could Lose Powerball, MegaMillions Games

The Illinois State Lottery confirms if a state budget is not passed ahead of the June 30th deadline Powerball and MegaMillions lottery jackpot drawings could be pulled from the state.

Illinois Lottery Actin Director Greg Smith released a statement saying:

“It is disappointing that the Legislature’s inability to pass a budget has led to this development and will result in Illinois Lottery players being denied the opportunity to play these popular games. This is why it’s so critical the General Assembly deliver a balanced budget to the governor’s desk that he can sign.”