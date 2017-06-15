× How do we get more young women and minorities interested in engineering?

Corlis D. Murray, Senior Vice President, Quality Assurance, Regulatory and Engineering Services at Abbott Laboratories, joins Justin to talk about her career, how she started as an intern at IBM, what she knew about the field of engineering, the obstacles she had to overcome early in her career, what made her push through the adversity in her life, the similarity between her story and the movie, “Hidden Figures” and the effort to get young people to pursue a career in STEM.

