GOP House Lead Jim Durkin calls for a better “sense of urgency from the other side of the aisle”

June 15, 2017

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2015, file photo, politicians gather in the Senate chambers at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield Ill. The Illinois Senate's "grand bargain" budget compromise has had a rough go. And that doesn't count taxpayer response. Voters have objected to the sprawling proposal in state Capitol rallies, letters and witness testimony. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin to talk about why Illinois is on the verge of entering a third fiscal year without a budget and what he hopes to accomplish during next week’s special session called by Governor Bruce Rauner.

