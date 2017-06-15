× GOP House Lead Jim Durkin calls for a better “sense of urgency from the other side of the aisle”

Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin to talk about why Illinois is on the verge of entering a third fiscal year without a budget and what he hopes to accomplish during next week’s special session called by Governor Bruce Rauner.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3365745/3365745_2017-06-15-203345.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

