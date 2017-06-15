× Dirk Nevelle: ‘Road Rage Justified’

Have you ever been on the giving or receiving end of road rage? It can be a very dangerous situation. Bill and Wendy are joined on the by Dirk Nevelle, author of the book ‘Road Rage Justified: 50 Rules Every Driver Should Follow’. They talk about things that can lead to road rage, ways to avoid it, and more.

