Brian Noonan on The Download: NHL Draft Fest, Chicago Film Office, Kids Summer Meal Programs & Singer Nicholas David

Tonight on the show, Brian and Lise filled in for Justin and Pete. For starters, ABC’s Andy Field called in from DC to talk about the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia. Then, NHL EVP and Programming/Creative genius Steve Mayer told Brian about the upcoming 2017 NHL Draft festivities in Chicago.

Rich Moskal, Director of the Chicago Film Office, hopped on the show to talk about the growth of the Chicago film and tv community.

Paul Morello from the Greater Chicago Food Depository joined Brian to talk about the city’s hunger crisis and how difficult it is to get food to kids who need it while they’re off of school in the summer and what steps the organization has taken to provide them with healthy meals.

To top it all off, singer Nicholas David – who you may remember from The Voice – shared his incredible story and magical tunes with Brian and the gang to promote his upcoming appearance at Blues on the Fox Fest in Aurora. He was joined by Jim Jarvis, the VP of Programming for River’s Edge and the brains behind the awesome blues fest.