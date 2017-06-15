Associated Bank Market Outlook: 6/15/17
On June 15, 2017 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:
- The number of people who applied for unemployment benefits comes from the USDOL today
- National Association of Home Builders releases the June index of builder sentiment
- Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average US mortgage rates
- Reports on US Industrial Production for May & the June survey of manufacturers in New York from the Federal Reserve
- The Treasury Department releases international money flows data for April