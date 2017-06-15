× Alexander Hamilton statue returns to Lincoln Park — facing different way

LINCOLN PARK — The Chicago Park District’s $1 million Alexander Hamilton statue is back home, even as many Lincoln Park residents insist it’s still not in the right place.

The statue missed its shot to be back in action in time for the Chicago debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical last fall, but it’s back on its pedestal now near the three-way intersection of Diversey Parkway and Cannon and Stockton drives.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

A $52,000 buff-up resulted in a blindingly bright new gilded finish for the statue of the American statesman.