"Admit you're getting better" | Episode 77| The Big Payoff

You’re focused on the one negative comment your boss made about a piece of work you just turned in. You keep getting in the same fight with your kids (or your spouse/partner) day after day. You wonder if you are even on the right career track. It can be exhausting. So on this podcast, Rachel and Suzanne pose a different set of questions. Instead of asking if you are good at what you do, or if you like what you do, ask yourself: am I getting better? Am I showing up every day with a focus on improving? Am I “coachable?” Take a listen. Give it a try it. It works!