Actor and filmmaker Ben Falcone learned that writing a book is a real honesty pill

Comedian, filmmaker, actor and author Ben Falcone joins Justin to discuss his new book, “Being a Dad is Weird: Lessons in Fatherhood from My Family to Yours.” Ben talks about how this book started and what it ended up being, juxtaposing what it was like to be a father when he was growing up to what it’s like being a dad now, resisting the urge to embellish stories about his father, what he thinks the reader should take away from the stories about his dad, the lessons he learned from his father and the importance of finding happiness in family and adult friendships.

