Wintrust Business Lunch 6/14/17: Rising Gas Prices, Minimum Wage, & Shopping Habits Politicized

One of today’s economic reports showed that the market has plenty of oil, so why are prices going up? Steve and Terry Savage asked this seemingly unanswerable question along with more perspective on the changing Fiduciary Rule. Steve then discussed the possible change of minimum wage in Illinois with Mason Cole and how it could impact small businesses, and Matt Levendusky explained the Harvard Business Review article detailing how our shopping and working habits are rooted in out political views (eerily connecting to today’s news of the shooting in Virginia)