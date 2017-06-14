Unknown Number Dead in London High-Rise Fire

Smoke rises from a building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. A massive fire raced through the 27-story high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday, sending at least 30 people to hospitals, emergency officials said. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Fire swept through a high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday, killing an unknown number of people and sending dozens to hospitals. More than 200 firefighters battled the flames, which engulfed the 24-story building.