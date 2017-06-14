× Trick Shooter Social Club: Halloween at SIU, Kids Who Rock and Their Brand New Single

Nick Digilio is happy to welcome back to the show Steve Simoncic and Larry Liss of the great band Trick Shooter Social Club.

In this conversation they discuss Larry’s time at SIU (including the infamous Halloween party,) their kids who are literally and figuratively rock stars and their new single from their forthcoming album.

The guys will be playing at The House of Blues this Thursday. For more information, click here.

