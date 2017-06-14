× Top Five@5 (6/14/17): The President addresses the nation, Dennis Rodman is a topic for late night, and more…

Top Five@5 for Wednesday, June 14th, 2017:

Chicago police address public safety concerns after two men stabbed each other at North Avenue Beach, President Trump speaks to the nation after a gunman from Illinois opened fire on members of Congress practicing baseball, Chicago Bears’ outside linebacker Leonard Floyd looks forward to the 2017 season, Dennis Rodman get the late night treatment, and U.S Rep Roger Williams describes the scene in Alexandria, Va.

[audio http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3365308/3365308_2017-06-14-193908.64kmono.mp3http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3365308/3365308_2017-06-14-193908.64kmono.mp3