Top Five@5 (6/14/17): The President addresses the nation, Dennis Rodman is a topic for late night, and more…

US President Donald Trump delivers a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2017 after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot in nearby Alexandria, Virginia.
The man who opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a baseball practice early Wednesday, wounding a top congressman and three others, has died of injuries sustained in a shootout with police, President Donald Trump said. "Many lives would have been lost, if not for the heroic actions of the two Capitol police officers who took down the gunman despite sustaining gunshot wounds during a very, very brutal assault," Trump said in remarks to the nation.
(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
Top Five@5 for Wednesday, June 14th, 2017:
Chicago police address public safety concerns after two men stabbed each other at North Avenue Beach, President Trump speaks to the nation after a gunman from Illinois opened fire on members of Congress practicing baseball, Chicago Bears’ outside linebacker Leonard Floyd looks forward to the 2017 season, Dennis Rodman get the late night treatment, and U.S Rep Roger Williams describes the scene in Alexandria, Va.
