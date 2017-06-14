× “The Putin Interviews” Producer Full Interview: Russia hysteria is a diversion of attention

Fernando Sulichin produced “The Putin Interviews,” a four-part series for which Screenwriter Oliver Stone spent two years interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin. John asks Sulichin some of the burning questions we all share, including whether or not he believes the Russians meddled in the 2016 election. The series premiered Monday, and continues through Thursday on Showtime.