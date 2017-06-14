Russian President Vladimir Putin listens during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The Kremlin is indignant over the comments of a Fox News journalist who called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "killer" in an interview with President Donald Trump. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
“The Putin Interviews” Producer Full Interview: Russia hysteria is a diversion of attention
Fernando Sulichin produced “The Putin Interviews,” a four-part series for which Screenwriter Oliver Stone spent two years interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin. John asks Sulichin some of the burning questions we all share, including whether or not he believes the Russians meddled in the 2016 election. The series premiered Monday, and continues through Thursday on Showtime.