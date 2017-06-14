× The Opening Bell 6/14/17: GM CEO Continues to Impress

Summer is in full swing, but some people are already looking towards the Fall when school gets back in session. Steve spread the word about a contest from Back 2 School Illinois with the help from Matthew Kurtzman (CEO of B2SI) and Ellen Crittenden (Board of Directors at B2SI) giving away school supplies to ever child at a CPS school (nominate schools here). Dale Buss then looked at the auto industry and how Mary Barra has blown away expectations of the auto industry and keeps the Midwest at the top of the manufacturing industry.