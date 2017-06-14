× The John Williams Show Full Podcast: Congressman Scalise shot, “The Putin Interviews” Producer

A man opened fire in Alexandria, Virginia, where Republican Congressmen were practicing baseball for a charity event. The attacked shot Congressman Scalise and three others, so John turned to three Illinois Congressmen. Congressmen Roskam (R-6th), Quigley (D-5th) and Krishnamoorthi (D-8th) share their takeaways from the incident. And, John interviews “The Putin Interviews” Producer Fernando Sulichin, who shares a unique perspective on possible meddling in the 2016 election, as well as an Argentinian proverb.