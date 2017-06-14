× The Dangers of Cyber-Terrorism

With the entire world heading towards a digital utopia, cyber terrorism is an issue. However it is an issue that is not being addressed and seemingly has no solution. What will be the outcome if this trend continues? Founder and Director of the Digital Society Institute at ESMT Doctor Sandro Gaycken explains what dangers face us if Cyber terrorism is not addressed.

