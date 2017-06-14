× The Chicago Women’s Funny Festival is here! Food from Lincoln Park’s Hakka Bakka, a check in with John Teti, Kevin Naughton, JDRF’s President and Duc Duong from “Flosstime” | Full Show (June 13th)

The Chicago Women’s Funny Festival is here with Kelsie Huff and Denise Medina joining us in studio! Just in time for the Taste of Chicago we have food from Lincoln Park’s Hakka Bakka. Listen in as Owner, Kaushik Guha describes his new company and the history that went into the making of Hakka Bakka. We also take time to do a check in with the AV Club’s John Teti and welcome on Kevin Naughton who rides side car through the end of the night. JDRF’s President Derek Rapp speaks to Patti about their terrific organization and their fight to end Type 1 diabetes. Finally, Duc Duong – co-founder of “Flosstime” joins the show to explain his amazing new product. All this and more on Pretty Late!

