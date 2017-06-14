× Nacho Fest tix on sale — That got us wondering, where do nachos come from?

WICKER PARK — The masterminds behind Donut and Poutine Fests have now created an event for fans of chips and cheese — Nacho Fest.

Tickets go on sale at noon Tuesday for the fest, set for noon to 3 p.m. June 25 at Wicker Park’s Chop Shop, 2033 W. North Ave.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

Confirmed participants include Whisk, Son of a Butcher, Half Acre, Hub 51, Porkchop, The Fifty/50, Gaslight and Texican. The restaurants will compete for the titles of “Most Creative,” “Crowd Favorite” and “Tongue Burner.”

