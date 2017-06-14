× It’s Undue Anxiety’s First Birthday!

It’s hard to believe, but Undue Anxiety has been around for an entire year now! To celebrate, I’m joined once again by my wife, Julie, to talk about some of the most significant observations we’ve made and the lessons we’ve learned in the process of hosting this very podcast. While we touch on a range of topics that are bulleted below, perhaps the most important takeaway is that you should never, ever forget what it is that’s great about YOU…

What you’ll hear in this episode:

-Why we changed the name of the podcast to “Undue Anxiety”

-Why we should be honest and forthcoming with our stories versus hiding our anxieties

-My first experience with panic attacks at age 14

-What we’ve noticed when people are forthcoming in sharing their stories

-The inability to hear yourself in a world of constant external stimuli

-Therapy as a means of self optimization

-The mental & emotional roots of many physical problems

-A crucial exercise to help you reconnect to what’s great about you

(Editor’s note: I’ve had the following piece of writing piece of writing pinned to my wall for the last few months, and thought it would be appropriate to share along with this episode. Enjoy!)

There is a vitality,

a life force,

a quickening

that is translated through you into action,

and because there is only one of you in all time,

this expression is unique.

And If you block it, it will never exist through any other medium and be lost.

The world will not have it. It is not your business to determine

how good it is

nor how valuable it is

nor how it compares with other expressions.

It is your business to keep it yours clearly and directly

to keep the channel open.

You do not even have to believe in yourself or your work.

You have to keep open and aware directly to the urges that motivate YOU.

Keep the channel open…

No artist is pleased…

There is no satisfaction whatever at anytime

There is only a queer, divine dissatisfaction

a blessed unrest that keeps us marching

and makes “us” MORE alive than the others.