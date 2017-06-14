× In the wake of the Alexandria shooting, Rep. Kinzinger calls a return to civility

Congressman Adam Kinzinger joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to react to a Belleville, IL man opening fire on a Republican congressional baseball team practice in Alexandria, VA and call for Americans to come together for the common good.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3365300/3365300_2017-06-14-192200.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

