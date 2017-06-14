ALEXANDRIA, VA - JUNE 14: Law enforcement officials work near Eugene Simpson Field, the site where a gunman opened fire June 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. Multiple injuries were reported from the instance, the site where a congressional baseball team was holding an early morning practice, including House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) who was reportedly shot in the hip. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
In the wake of the Alexandria shooting, Rep. Kinzinger calls a return to civility
Congressman Adam Kinzinger joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to react to a Belleville, IL man opening fire on a Republican congressional baseball team practice in Alexandria, VA and call for Americans to come together for the common good.