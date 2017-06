× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 96: Observations From Bears Minicamp

With Bears minicamp going on, Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns provide their observations from Halas Hall, including three rookies who are shining. Should Bears fans be worried about the amount of starters who could be sidelined at the start of training camp? Plus, Leonard Floyd opens up about his concussions. Listen below!

