Gunman from Illinois wounds several at congressional baseball practice in Virginia

UPDATE: Multiple law enforcement sources have identified the suspected shooter in today’s incident as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, IL. Law enforcement is looking at anti-Trump postings on his social media to see if there’s any connection.

A gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington early on Wednesday, wounding several people, including Representative Majority Whip Steve Scalise, police and witnesses said.