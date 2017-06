× Congressmen learn from the Alexandria, Virginia shooting: “We have to treat each other with respect, dignity and civility”

Congressmen Roskam (R-6th), Quigley (D-5th) and Krishnamoorthi (D-8th) address the shooting that took place this morning at a Republican Congressional baseball practice. It’s safe to conclude that a lesson has been learned from the incident, as each expresses. Those takeaways include effective bipartisan collaboration, gun safety awareness and unity.