× Big Schtick: Teddy Roosevelt with John Williams sponsored by American Sale

Saturday, August 12

TWO SHOWS – 10am and 1pm

Tickets are $30 – TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

McAninch Arts Center (MAC) at College of DuPage

There are two ways to buy tickets, online or by phone:

Online (click on the link for the time of the show you’d like to attend): Buy tickets to the 10am show Buy tickets to the 1pm show



By phone: Call the MAC box office at 630-942-4000 (Tuesdays through Saturdays, Noon to 6pm)

Don’t worry folks, Teddy Roosevelt is coming! To soothe our nerves, to make us think and laugh and learn.

Once again, WGN Radio’s John Williams welcomes the 26th President to the MAC Theatre at College of DuPage on Saturday, August 12 for two shows, at 10am and 1pm. This year’s conversation, “Big Schtick”, promises to be a rousing review of Roosevelt’s life and adventures and his views on current events. John Williams and TR will discuss his feather-ruffling past and our current feather-ruffling days. The visits with Teddy Roosevelt are always uplifting and memorable. And remember – no two shows are alike! These are live, unrehearsed conversations and you get to ask questions, too!

Mr. Roosevelt will once again be portrayed by the much-sought author and humanities scholar Clay Jenkinson; John Williams will be portrayed by the thinker of big thoughts, the curious and quirky, John Williams.

And mark your calendars, too, for two special shows on Saturday, December 2nd at Elgin Community College. At 10am, it’s the return of Founding Father Thomas Jefferson and at 1pm, we welcome American explorer and politician Meriwether Lewis! Tickets for these shows will go on sale mid-September.

Tickets to Big Schtick: Teddy Roosevelt with John Williams sponsored by American Sale are on sale now. There are two ways to buy tickets, online or by phone.

Or call the MAC box office at 630-942-4000, Tuesdays through Saturdays, Noon to 6pm.

Big Schtick: Teddy Roosevelt with John Williams is sponsored by American Sale. Shop American Sale for all your patio, pool, spa needs and more. Visit one of American Sale’s nine Chicagoland locations or www.AmericanSale.com and bring the fun home!

Transportation provided by O’Hare-Midway Limousine, serving Chicago and the suburbs since 1956 with sedans, motor coach buses and everything in-between. Mobile booking available at www.omlconnect.com