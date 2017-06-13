× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/13/17: FAANG Stocks, Homophily, & SHIFT Life

Tech has seen a busy week. Steve and Jon Najarian discussed the tech giant, “Flash Crash” at the end of last week when the FAANG stocks tumbled, and what Jon thinks caused it. Steve then discussed some of the long time gay owned organizations in Chicago leading up the Chicago Pride Parade with Andrew Herrmann, Suzanne Muchin shared with Steve a way to bring more women in the board room through “homophily”, and Ari Levy, M.D. is being proactive about the we look at healthcare by believing “health isn’t earned it’s given” with SHIFT Life.