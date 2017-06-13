This illustration shows a Bitcoin sign in Hong Kong on August 3, 2016.
What are bitcoins and why are they worth so much?
Craig G. Bolanos is the founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, he joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to explain what bitcoins are, where they come from, and why they are worth $3,000.