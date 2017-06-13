Top Five@5 (6/13/17): U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is grilled by the Senate Intel Committee…

Posted 5:00 PM, June 13, 2017, by , Updated at 11:50PM, June 13, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 13: Attorney General Jeff Sessions is sworn-in prior to testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. The nation's chief law enforcement officer was expected to face sharp questioning on his prior contacts with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and his involvement in the firing of FBI director James Comey. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Top Five@5 for Tuesday, June 13th, 2017:

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions tells the Senate Intelligence Committee he never communicated with the Russians about the 2016 election, Sen. John McCain asks AG Sessions if he ever met with Russians, Sen Joe Manchin grills Sessions about Russian involvement in the 2016 election, Sen. Martin Heinrich asks Sessions about his understanding of executive privilege, and Sen. Kamala Harris press Sessions to elaborate on his encounters with Russian diplomats.

