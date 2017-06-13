× Top Five@5 (6/13/17): U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is grilled by the Senate Intel Committee…

Top Five@5 for Tuesday, June 13th, 2017:

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions tells the Senate Intelligence Committee he never communicated with the Russians about the 2016 election, Sen. John McCain asks AG Sessions if he ever met with Russians, Sen Joe Manchin grills Sessions about Russian involvement in the 2016 election, Sen. Martin Heinrich asks Sessions about his understanding of executive privilege, and Sen. Kamala Harris press Sessions to elaborate on his encounters with Russian diplomats.

