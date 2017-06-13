× The Opening Bell 6/13/17: Buckle Your Seat Belts, Interest Rates Are Going Up…

When was the last time you entered a fantasy sports league? Well, the next time you join one, it could be much more regulated. Yesterday the American Gaming Association announced their push to lift the ban on sports betting so Steve discussed the detailed with AGA CEO, Geoff Freeman. Interest rates then took the spotlight as the Federal Reserve continues their meeting today, likely raising rates. Steve and Barry Sturner (President of Townstone Financial) discussed how the rate hike will impact your day to day and especially your mortgage rates.