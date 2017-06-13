× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 6-13-17

We have another great show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, we are introduced to ShipBob, a Chicago-based company that aims to help e-commerce sellers with their shipping needs, Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs discuss their new movie, “Rough Night,” which opens this weekend, Andrea Levoff tells us why she is The Dope Ass Mom and since it’s Tuesday, comedians Sara Albritton and Catherine Povinelli are here for The Worst, where we complain about The Worst things in society…for prizes!

