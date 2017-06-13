× The Download on Chicago Business: What is ShipBob and how can it help your small business?

We are debuting a new segment this evening! It’s “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin is joined by Dhruv Saxena, CEO and co-founder of ShipBob, a Chicago-based company that aims to help e-commerce sellers ship their wares at Amazon-like speeds. Dhruv talks about how the concept for this business came about, what he knew about the shipping business, how he applied his small business acumen to this new idea, when he realized this business could grow and be successful, the challenges involved in expansion, the importance of following the trends of what customers want out of shopping online and what keeps the company in Chicago.

